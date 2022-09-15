Dr. Matthew Lark, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lark, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Lark, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Oak Openings Dental4315 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 588-7346
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I began seeing Dr. Lark after my regular dentist recommended him, saying that Dr Lark is the only one he would send me to! Dr Lark is excellent. He takes his time with you, and explains things. He really understands his field. In a few cases, I waited a few minutes, but so what? I realize the top notch care he and his staff give all the patients may take a little while. They do not rush you, when your time comes. I would recommend him to anyone with jaw , tmj issues, etc. For years I thought I had a "bad ear"...then found out the cause of pain was from my jaw issues.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1346370178
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Dr. Lark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lark using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lark.
