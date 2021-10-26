Dr. Matthew Langenderfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langenderfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Langenderfer, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Langenderfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Highland District Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Locations
Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine5900 Boymel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 354-3700
OrthoCincy8099 CORNELL RD, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 793-3933
Orthocincy2960 Mack Rd Ste 101, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 874-8890
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am an Internal Medicine Doctor who has referred my patients to Dr Langenderfer for 21 years. He has replaced both of my hips over the past few years. I am an avid golfer and fisherman. I always enjoy reading his reviews each year as I vote for him in the Cincinnati Magazine Top Doctor award for Orthopaedic Surgeon. In reading this year’s reviews, I noticed that an unhappy patient left him a very poor review. I’m surprised that the biggest complaint has to do with a lack of explanation regarding the patient’s medical condition. I find this to be somewhat surprising considering that what separates Dr Langenderfer from his peers is the time he takes to carefully explain the patient’s diagnosis even if he he is in a super busy clinic and running behind. This patient would have been better served simply discussing this with him in the office not berating him in a review. I’m sure he would have given them the time they needed. He will of course be a “Top Doc” again this year! CTD
About Dr. Matthew Langenderfer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194731398
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Notre Dame
