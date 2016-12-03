Dr. Matthew Lammi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lammi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lammi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lammi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1901 Perdido St Ste 3205, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4634
-
2
LSU Health Science Center3700 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 412-1100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Umc2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 702-3000Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lammi?
He's my pulmonologist (lung doctor) I never feel rushed and he answers all my questions. He is taking very good care of me!
About Dr. Matthew Lammi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386818904
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lammi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lammi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lammi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lammi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lammi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lammi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lammi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.