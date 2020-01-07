Overview

Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO is a Dermatologist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lambiase works at A Peace of Mind Christian Counseling & Neurofeedback in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.