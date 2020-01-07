See All Dermatologists in Kerrville, TX
Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO is a Dermatologist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lambiase works at A Peace of Mind Christian Counseling & Neurofeedback in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Dermatology, PA
    712 Hill Country Dr Ste 100, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 890-5181
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Peterson Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 07, 2020
    Jan 07, 2020
The best thing I can share about Dr Lambiase is he listens to your complaint and makes a real commitment to finding the best way to satisfy your need. I can't imagine anything more important than that
    Judi Hill — Jan 07, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679548440
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ Of Connecticut
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambiase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambiase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambiase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lambiase works at A Peace of Mind Christian Counseling & Neurofeedback in Kerrville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lambiase’s profile.

    Dr. Lambiase has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambiase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambiase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambiase.

