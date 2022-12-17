See All Dermatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO

Dermatology
5 (101)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Laffer works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix
    740 E Highland Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 3302 N Miller Rd
    3302 N Miller Rd Ste D, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 582-2768
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd
    8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 503-3704
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Laffer?

    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Laffer and his staff were all very nice and efficient. I had a great experience.
    — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laffer to family and friends

    Dr. Laffer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Laffer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO.

    About Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851736763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. John Macomb-Oakland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laffer has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Laffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.