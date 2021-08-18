Overview

Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Labella works at West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

