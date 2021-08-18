Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.
West Seattle Foot Ankle Clinic Pllc4520 42nd Ave SW Ste 33, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions
Absolutely a terrific experience. I had to have a bunion removed and my big toe fused due to arthritis. The entire experience was great. Dr. Labella did a complete examination of the foot and gave me a full explanation of the options available. He explained the risks and benefits of each option. He did the surgury and all went perfectly well. The follow up visits were handled with a great deal of care and full explanations of how the healing was working and what to expect along the way. I was never left to wonder about what was going on. With every visit I was asked whether or not I had any questions, any issues or if there was anything he or his staff could be of assistance with. I would recommend him to anyone experiencing any foot issues.
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295890234
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Podiatric Surgical Residency Program At Swedish Medical Center In Seattle
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Dr. Labella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Labella using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Labella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Labella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labella.
