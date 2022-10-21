Dr. Labarbera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Labarbera, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Labarbera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverhead, NY.
Locations
NYU Langone East End Cardiology - Riverhead1279 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Klickitat Valley Hospital
- Mid-columbia Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Labarbera was wonderful surprise! Thorough , warm , competent. He made me feel seen, listened to my concerns . I felt like what I said mattered. Great interpersonal skills, while assessing my cardiac status. He ordered appropriate testing, called me personally with results . I am a NPP, worked with many doctors, recommend him highly.
About Dr. Matthew Labarbera, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labarbera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labarbera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labarbera has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labarbera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Labarbera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labarbera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labarbera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labarbera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.