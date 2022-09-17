Dr. Kolek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Kolek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kolek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Kolek works at
Locations
Florida Electrophysiology Associates180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 311, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 434-0353
Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center3360 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 434-0353
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can tell you from my experience Dr. Kolek has been a life saver for me personally. From my first appointment to the procedure Dr. Kolek performed at Jupiter Medical Center his knowledge, professionalism and concern has been outstanding. His concern and care for his patients is one every doctor should try to achieve. I feel extremely comfortable recommending Dr. Kolek to anyone who suffers from AFIB. He was wonderful.
About Dr. Matthew Kolek, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolek works at
Dr. Kolek has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.