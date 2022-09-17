Overview

Dr. Matthew Kolek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Kolek works at Florida Electrophysiologist Associates in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.