Oncology
36 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Kohler, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Kohler works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Colorectal Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Cervical Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Colposcopy
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Lung Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Endocervical Curettage
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Dr. Kohler is the best. He has added years to my life. He is knowledgeable, caring, and professional.
    Meredith H. Crew — Sep 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Kohler, MD

    Oncology
    36 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1003922436
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University Hospital
    Duke University Hospital
    Duke U, School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Kohler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohler works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kohler’s profile.

    Dr. Kohler has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

