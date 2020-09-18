Dr. Matthew Kohler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kohler, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kohler, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Kohler works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohler?
Dr. Kohler is the best. He has added years to my life. He is knowledgeable, caring, and professional.
About Dr. Matthew Kohler, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003922436
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kohler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohler works at
Dr. Kohler has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.