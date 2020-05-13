Dr. Matthew Koepplinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koepplinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Koepplinger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Koepplinger, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Koepplinger works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koepplinger?
Dr Koepplinger is an amazing Dr. He performed surgery on my sons finger that was fractured and had a dislocated bone on 4/16/20. He has an amazing bedside manner and is very comfortable to talk to as well as very caring. He did a fantastic job on a difficult procedure. I would highly recommend him to everyone. Thank you Dr Koepplinger!!
About Dr. Matthew Koepplinger, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972579324
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koepplinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koepplinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koepplinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koepplinger works at
Dr. Koepplinger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koepplinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koepplinger speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Koepplinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koepplinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koepplinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koepplinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.