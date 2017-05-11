Dr. Kodsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Kodsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kodsi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.
Locations
Kadrie Partners721 Glenwood Dr Ste 467, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Few doctors compare to Dr Kodsi. He loves his patients and is very personal with them. Our family loves him as a physician and a wonderful person. We cannot say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Matthew Kodsi, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922035344
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodsi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodsi has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, EMG (Electromyography) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.