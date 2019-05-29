Dr. Matthew Kniss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kniss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kniss, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kniss, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lincoln, NE.

Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates PC2631 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-7226
-
2
York General Hospital Swingbed2222 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE 68467 Directions (402) 483-7226Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center4800 Hospital Pkwy, Beatrice, NE 68310 Directions (402) 483-7226
- 4 575 S 70th St Ste 315, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Saunders Medical Center
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kniss diagnosed me after a renowned MS doctor made a mistake. He discontinued my Tysabri. As a consequence, I had a severe relapse. Dr. Kniss then rediagnosed me with MS. He started me on medication again. For the time being, I am doing fine. He does regular MRI's and blood work. He also did a test for possible seizures. His nurse is wonderful and timely. I am satisfied.
About Dr. Matthew Kniss, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1710936018
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Kniss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kniss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kniss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kniss has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kniss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kniss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kniss.
