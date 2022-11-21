Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-7000
La Jolla9834 Genesee Ave Ste 200, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always been taken Good care of me. Doctor Kirk is one of my best and favorite doctor .
About Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirk speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.