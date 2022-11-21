Overview

Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Kirk works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.