Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Kirk works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit
    4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 260-7000
  2. 2
    La Jolla
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 200, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 457-3050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Trichiasis
Presbyopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Trichiasis
Presbyopia

  • View other providers who treat Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Stye
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 21, 2022
    Always been taken Good care of me. Doctor Kirk is one of my best and favorite doctor .
    Terry — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598803066
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

