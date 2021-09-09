See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Kippe works at Hawthorn Medical in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smg Hawthorn
    535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3991
  2. 2
    Hawthorn
    531 FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1841491396
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Presbyterian
    Fellowship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
