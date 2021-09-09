Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kippe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Kippe works at
Locations
1
Smg Hawthorn535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
2
Hawthorn531 FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Kippe's for several years. He has helped me tremendously with Rotator Cuff surgery and most recently a visit having to do with severe back pain below the shoulder. He is very smart and understanding of your pain. I would highly recommend this amazing doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841491396
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presbyterian
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
