Dr. Matthew Kindle, DPM
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kindle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Kindle works at
Locations
Foot Specialist Of Tyler5826 NEW COPELAND RD, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 592-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Went very well, he had time to listen to my history! Communicated effectively provided medication to deal with issue. Very pleasant . I’m very happy with visit
About Dr. Matthew Kindle, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891920583
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindle has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kindle speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindle.
