Dr. Kimball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Kimball, MD
Dr. Matthew Kimball, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Kimball works at
Sutter Medical Group2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 255, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimball?
Dr. Kimball performed biopsy/Dx for brother's glioblastoma brain tumor. A highly intelligent and skilled neurosurgeon, his humility, warm personal presence with family members in the face of grave prognoses are qualities well noticed. He's scheduled to perform a "high complexity"/"high risk" cervical laminectomy on ME next week, and I have complete confidence that I'm in extremely capable hands. Dr. Kimball's delightful sense of humor adds to his attractiveness as a tops-in-his-field neurosurgeon...for me, it lightens the weight of the severity of my spinal condition. If complex laminectomy is a must, I'm very pleased that this gifted neurosurgeon is at the helm!
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1174609556
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
