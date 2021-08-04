Dr. Kern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Kern, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kern, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Kern works at
Locations
-
1
Wake Forest Baptist Health791 JONESTOWN RD, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4551
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kern?
Dr. Matthew Kern at Wake Forest Baptist Health is a solid physician. He is knowledgeable, kind, professional, and helped me in just two visits. I will continue under his care, as I believe I will be successful as he guides me to a brighter future. I would recommend Dr. Kern highly and with no reservations.
About Dr. Matthew Kern, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1598145948
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kern accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.