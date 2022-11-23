See All Dermatologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Matthew Kelleher, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (188)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Kelleher, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Kelleher works at Premier Dermatology - Naperville in Naperville, IL with other offices in Crest Hill, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology - Naperville
    1520 Bond St, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 506-5566
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill
    2051 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 310-5289

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 188 ratings
    Patient Ratings (188)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Very professional,and explained everything so we could understand. From the faculty to the doctor very confident and professional.
    — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Kelleher, MD

    Dermatology
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1225022882
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Lutheran General Hospital
    University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Kelleher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelleher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelleher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelleher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelleher has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelleher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    188 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelleher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelleher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelleher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelleher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

