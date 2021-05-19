Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Happy Valley, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
EyeHealth Eastside Surgery and Laser Center12050 SE Stevens Rd Ste 100, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Directions (971) 206-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
EyeHealth Northwest-Gresham24601 Se Stark St, Troutdale, OR 97060 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
EyeHealth Northwest-Northeast Portland5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 54, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 255-2291
-
4
EyeHealth Northwest-Southeast Portland10819 SE Stark St Ste 200, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 255-2291
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First visit with Kaufman went very well; he seemed knowledgeable and was personable and helpful. Second visit very unsatisfactory. He acted indifferent, almost to the point of being sullen. Will be looking for a doctor who has a better attitude and Is willing to help patients, not just make more money for himself and EyeHellth NW.
About Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1700014503
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Upmc Mercy Hospital (University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center)
- University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
- Monterrey Institute Of Technology
- Ophthalmology
