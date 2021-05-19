See All Ophthalmologists in Happy Valley, OR
Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Happy Valley, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Kaufman works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Happy Valley, OR with other offices in Troutdale, OR and Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EyeHealth Eastside Surgery and Laser Center
    12050 SE Stevens Rd Ste 100, Happy Valley, OR 97086
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    EyeHealth Northwest-Gresham
    24601 Se Stark St, Troutdale, OR 97060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    EyeHealth Northwest-Northeast Portland
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 54, Portland, OR 97213
  4. 4
    EyeHealth Northwest-Southeast Portland
    10819 SE Stark St Ste 200, Portland, OR 97216

  Providence Portland Medical Center

Retinal Hemorrhage
Lazy Eye
Dry Eyes
Retinal Hemorrhage
Lazy Eye
Dry Eyes

Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Ameritas
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    Humana
    MetLife
    MultiPlan
    PacificSource
    Principal Financial Group
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    May 19, 2021
    First visit with Kaufman went very well; he seemed knowledgeable and was personable and helpful. Second visit very unsatisfactory. He acted indifferent, almost to the point of being sullen. Will be looking for a doctor who has a better attitude and Is willing to help patients, not just make more money for himself and EyeHellth NW.
    — May 19, 2021
    University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Upmc Mercy Hospital (University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center)
    University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
    Monterrey Institute Of Technology
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

