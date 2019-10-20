Overview

Dr. Matthew Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School.



Dr. Katz works at Katz Dermatology, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.