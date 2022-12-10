Overview

Dr. Matthew Kates, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Kates works at ENT and Allergy Associates - New Rochelle in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Conductive Hearing Loss and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.