Dr. Matthew Karulf, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Karulf, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Karulf works at Spectrum Health Hospitals Multi Specialty Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Spectrum Health Hospitals Breast Cancer Multispecialty Clinic
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Nodule
Lung Cancer
Pneumonia
Lung Nodule
Lung Cancer
Pneumonia

Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Kind. Caring. Knowledgeable
    Anonymous — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Karulf, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912109083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
