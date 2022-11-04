Dr. Matthew Karulf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karulf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Karulf, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Karulf, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Locations
Spectrum Health Hospitals Breast Cancer Multispecialty Clinic145 Michigan St NE Ste 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Kind. Caring. Knowledgeable
About Dr. Matthew Karulf, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912109083
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karulf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Karulf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karulf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karulf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karulf.
