Overview

Dr. Matthew Karpenko, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Karpenko works at H Filmore Mabry Center Cancer in Orangeburg, SC with other offices in Salisbury, MD and Cortland, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.