Dr. Matthew Karpenko, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Matthew Karpenko, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Karpenko, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Karpenko works at
Locations
-
1
The Mabry Center for Cancer Care1161 Cook Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-4600
-
2
Peninsula Regional Medical Center100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 543-7100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Cortland Regional Medical Center134 Homer Ave, Cortland, NY 13045 Directions (607) 753-7263
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Karpenko?
I met Dr. Karpenko through a mutual friend this man has been nothing less than a godsend, his knowledge of prostate cancer, his concern for his patient, and his bedside manner is second to none I’m 64 years old I’ve been in retail my whole life and I literally know hundreds of people on a first name basis after The way this man walked me through This life-changing disease, After dealing with several other doctors there’s no one else that even comes close to his knowledge and his compassion for his patient
About Dr. Matthew Karpenko, DO
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912118647
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- 2005 Chief Resident
- United Health Services
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Syracuse University
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karpenko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karpenko accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karpenko works at
Dr. Karpenko has seen patients for Anemia, Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karpenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.