Dr. Matthew Karen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (318)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Karen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Karen works at Blue Ridge Pulmonary in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Exclusively Faces Cosmetic Surgery and Spa
    2055 Valley Ave, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 667-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Balance Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Short Tarsus - Absence of Lower Eyelashes Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 318 ratings
    Patient Ratings (318)
    5 Star
    (258)
    4 Star
    (32)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (26)
    
    About Dr. Matthew Karen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477519833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La St University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Karen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karen works at Blue Ridge Pulmonary in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Karen’s profile.

    Dr. Karen has seen patients for Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    318 patients have reviewed Dr. Karen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

