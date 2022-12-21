Overview

Dr. Matthew Karen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Karen works at Blue Ridge Pulmonary in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.