Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Round Rock Vein Specialists171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 102, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 994-9108
Preferred Spine and Pain12319 N Mopac Expy Ste 350, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 255-7246
Preferred Spine and Pain170 Deep Wood Dr Ste 101A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 255-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been patients of Dr. Kaplan for years. My wife has had severe life threatening injuries and myself less in comparison. Dr Kaplan has consistently and with genuine heart filled with devotion and compassion has kept my wife alive. ( literally) . It is with Absolute Fully Heart felt Gratitude we say Thank You and God Bless. Obviously goes without saying Dr. Kaplan is the ONLY physician to see if you truly want The BEST.....
About Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Nevada
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
