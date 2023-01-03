Overview

Dr. Matthew Kalter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Kalter works at Long Island Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Services in Garden City, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.