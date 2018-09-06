Dr. Matthew Kalmar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kalmar, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kalmar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Kalmar Family Podiatry62 Green St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-0955Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had the most amazing experience. The office made a same day appointment for me since I injured my foot. The Dr saw me ON TIME. The doctor examined my foot throughly and spent the required time to properly examine the injury. He provided detail explanations and instructions for proper care!! I had an amazing follow up visit too. I highly recommend Dr Kalmar to anyone who has foot concerns. He is so talented. The office is also nice and in a great location. Fives stars for the ONE!!!
About Dr. Matthew Kalmar, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1831410216
Education & Certifications
- Northport VA Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalmar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalmar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalmar.
