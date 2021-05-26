Dr. Matthew Kalady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kalady, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kalady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.
Dr. Kalady works at
Locations
-
1
Executive Heatlh410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-3230
-
2
Wexner Medical Center2050 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-3230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes He helped me when nobody else could. He’s brilliant and great bedside manner
About Dr. Matthew Kalady, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalady works at
Dr. Kalady has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Abscess, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.