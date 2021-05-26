Overview

Dr. Matthew Kalady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.



Dr. Kalady works at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Abscess, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.