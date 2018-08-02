Dr. Matthew Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Jung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Jung, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Jung works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Care Associates Psc4003 Kresge Way Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-5139
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
De Jung found a blockage of 90% in my carotid artery in 2014. He corrected the problem and I felt like a new man. Peripheal artery dz in my legs. Going back to see him 8/16/18 for workup and re-checkm ). He is a compassionate and great doc.
About Dr. Matthew Jung, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1316941263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.