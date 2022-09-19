Dr. Matthew Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Jones, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Shenandoah Oncology400 Campus Blvd Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-1108Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
First time visiting: process was easy, on-time, entire staff very helpful and friendly. Dr Jones explained possibilities very clearly, empathetic, good listener.
About Dr. Matthew Jones, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1548255755
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.