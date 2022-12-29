Overview

Dr. Matthew Johnston, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Celebration in Celebration, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.