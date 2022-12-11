See All Plastic Surgeons in Springfield, IL
Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Siu School Of Medicine in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Surgery
    747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 (217) 545-8000
    Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc
    Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc
720 N Bond St, Springfield, IL 62702 (217) 545-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Paresis, Hereditary, Congenital Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I believe Dr. Johnson has the most experience with grafting nostrils in this part of the state and if you have a collapsed nostril, I think he is the guy to go to. I believe he is the only one that can fix my nose. I am an introvert and it can be difficult for me to talk with two doctors in the room at the same time (resident as well as the surgeon). I think Dr. Johnson is the most up to date in the area and plan on having him do my surgery.
    About Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881824647
    Education & Certifications

    • Upstate Medical University/SUNY
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    • University Of Maryland
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
