Overview

Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from American Univ|American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Fort Walton Beach Surgical Associates in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.