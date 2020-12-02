Overview

Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Urology Of St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.