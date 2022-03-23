Dr. Matthew John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew John, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Gi Health LLC3601 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 285-5053
Hospital Affiliations
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. He actually took the time to listen to me and fully address my concerns.
About Dr. Matthew John, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1841228814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
