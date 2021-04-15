Dr. Matthew Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Jenkins, MD
Dr. Matthew Jenkins, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
Dr. Jenkins works at
Puget Sound Orthopedics1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-2663
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Gig Harbor2727 Hollycroft St Ste 410, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 358-4002
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Jenkins was very informative on my shoulder and explained everything really well. He didn’t beat around the bush on what could be causing it and I really appreciated the directness.
- Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
- George Washington University Medical Center
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
