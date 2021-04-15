Overview

Dr. Matthew Jenkins, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship



Dr. Jenkins works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.