Dr. Matthew Jenkins, MD

Dermatologic Surgery
4.5 (188)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Jenkins, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jenkins works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Plastic Surgery
    840 Walnut St Fl 15, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 188 ratings
Patient Ratings (188)
5 Star
(146)
4 Star
(20)
3 Star
(10)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(9)
Jan 04, 2022
He is kind, professional, patient with your questions and much needed answers and extremely smart! His approach to your problem is direct, informational, and empathetic, which helps the patient to feel calm and safe!
Donna Nicoletti Ferrier — Jan 04, 2022
About Dr. Matthew Jenkins, MD

  • Dermatologic Surgery
  • 14 years of experience
  • English
  • 1740431790
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital
  • Temple University School of Medicine
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jenkins works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jenkins’s profile.

Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

188 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

