Dr. Matthew Jaycox, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Jaycox, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
1
University Pain Physicans LLC1725 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6631
2
Rush Oak Brook Surgery Center LLC2011 York Rd Ste 3000, Hinsdale, IL 60523 Directions (630) 472-2445
3
University Pain Physicians LLC2450 Wolf Rd, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 483-8550
4
University Pain Center610 S Maple Ave Ste 1500, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 563-3970
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jaycox is incredibly patient and kind. He has worked hard to find treatments that work for me, and to seek options I know are available to very few. I'm honoured to have been chosen as one of his patients because I know that while CRPS has no cure, I have will have times of respite.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Jaycox has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaycox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
