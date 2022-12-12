See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Matthew Javernick, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Javernick, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.

Dr. Javernick works at University of Colorado Health -Primary Care at Printers Park Medical Campus in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Health Medical Group Primary Care
    175 S Union Blvd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 365-1950
  2. 2
    Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence
    2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 623-1050
  3. 3
    5818 N Nevada Ave Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 365-1950
  4. 4
    UC Health Orthopedics
    8890 N Union Blvd Ste 171, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 364-5633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uchealth Grandview Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture
Fracture Care
Internal Derangement of Knee
Fracture
Fracture Care
Internal Derangement of Knee

Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Torn meniscus. No surgery, cockscomb injection instead . 4yrs now . Awsome .
    Tom B Ossner — Dec 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Javernick, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Javernick, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871608299
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
