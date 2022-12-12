Overview

Dr. Matthew Javernick, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Javernick works at University of Colorado Health -Primary Care at Printers Park Medical Campus in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.