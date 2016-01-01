Dr. Jaffa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Jaffa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Jaffa, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffa?
About Dr. Matthew Jaffa, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1669883526
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffa works at
Dr. Jaffa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.