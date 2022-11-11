Dr. Jaenicke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Jaenicke, MD
Dr. Matthew Jaenicke, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Columbia Arthritis Center PA1711 SAINT JULIAN PL, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 779-0911
University of Vermont Medical Center111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-1051Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Jaenicke has been accommodating, proactive, communicative, knowledgeable, has challenged previous diagnoses and FINALLY addressed core issues. He's looped me in with other practitioners who are amongst his caliber colleagues which has really drastically improved my overall wellbeing and life expectancy. I am deeply grateful for Dr Jaenicke and his staff.
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
