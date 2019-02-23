Dr. Matthew Ingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ingham, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ingham works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, compassionate and patient doctor, he seems to be very well suited for involvement in experimental drug trials. He did a great job of explaining the potential benefits and risks, and was willing to spend ample time with us answering questions.
About Dr. Matthew Ingham, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1538485719
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
