See All Other Doctors in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Centeno-Shcultz Clinic

Dr. Hyzy works at Champaign Dental Group in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Centeno-Schultz Clinic - Lone Tree
    9777 S Yosemite St Ste 220, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4837

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Arthritis
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hyzy?

    Apr 03, 2022
    Dr. Hyzy and the whole Centeno-Schultz Clinic staff are phenomenal at both the Lone Tree and Broomfield office! I would highly recommend them!! Super friendly and knowledgeable. Dr. Hyzy does a great job of explaining your issues and what is the best procedures for you. I had PRP in both knees for osteoarthritis and loose ligaments last July, 5-6 months out I can fully squat again without pain and sit cross-legged with no stiffness for long periods of time when I couldn’t before. I was back to hiking in the mountains and rock climbing. So with great success with my knees I went back in February for stem-cell in my left shoulder and PRP in my lower back and some joints in the feet just below the toes. On the road to recovery and looking forward to the same results and a fantastic summer back to the activities I love.
    Janet V. — Apr 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hyzy to family and friends

    Dr. Hyzy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hyzy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO.

    About Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508200288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Centeno-Shcultz Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Center for Healing and Regenerative Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyzy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyzy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyzy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hyzy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyzy works at Champaign Dental Group in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hyzy’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyzy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyzy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.