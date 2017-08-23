See All General Surgeons in Evanston, IL
Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Hyser works at Surgical Associates of Evanston in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of Evanston -AMITA St. Francis Hospital
    800 Austin St Ste 563, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 869-0522
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Pancreatic Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Pancreatic Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 23, 2017
    I had a ruptured appendix , expected " NOT TO MAKE IT " . Doctor Hyser saved my life. In my life time I have been to doctors and specialists both in the US and overseas. I have had emergencies and operations etc.. here I am talking about top of the line, An absolutely indescribable doctor. As far as I am concerned Dr. Hyser gets All The Stars in the Universe .Thank you Dr. Hyser ! Words are not able to express my appreciation or explain your amazing knowledge , skills and expertise.
    shilan callaghan in Chicago, IL — Aug 23, 2017
    About Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Assyrian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336155092
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyser works at Surgical Associates of Evanston in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hyser’s profile.

    Dr. Hyser has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

