Overview

Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Hunt works at The Spine and Brain Clinic at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.