Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD

General Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Hunt works at NORTH ALABAMA SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates of Madison
    1041 Balch Rd Ste 350, Madison, AL 35758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Centene
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Dec 06, 2022
    Great dr! He beautifully placed my port a cath. Very good bed side manners and his nurses were so nice. Would highly recommend.
    About Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD

    General Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1508065129
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    University of Mississippi
    Mississippi College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunt works at NORTH ALABAMA SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Madison, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hunt’s profile.

    Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

