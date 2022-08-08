See All Dermatologists in Cartersville, GA
Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD

Dermatology
5 (63)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD is a Dermatologist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - M.D. and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.

Dr. Hughes works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Cartersville in Cartersville, GA with other offices in Austell, GA, Newnan, GA, Marietta, GA and Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Wellstar Cartersville Surgical
    10 Cloverleaf Dr, Cartersville, GA 30120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 606-8026
  2. 2
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center - Austell
    1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 1, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 941-1013
  3. 3
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Cartersville
    970 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 220, Cartersville, GA 30120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 606-8026
  4. 4
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Newnan
    1625 Highway 34 E # A, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 502-0202
  5. 5
    Marietta Office
    835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-5557
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Joy B Chastain MD
    1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 3000, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 502-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cartersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keloid Scar
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives
Keloid Scar
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives

Treatment frequency



Keloid Scar
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermabrasion
Excessive Sweating
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mole
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pilonidal Cyst
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Skin Screenings
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT)
Telegen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 08, 2022
    i had a very large growth on my leg that he removed for me. He explained what the procedure was and what he was going to do. They even allowed my husband in the room with me when Dr Hughs noticed a spot on my husband's forehead and he checked to make sure that it wasn't cancer, before he continued with my procedure. Very gentle touch, and he assured me that he wasn't too concerned about the small growth on my leg. The report from the lab negative and was back within a couple of days. there is minimal scarring, and it has healed nicely.
    pking — Aug 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215220454
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • U A M S Medical Center
    • Medical College of Georgia - M.D.
    • University Of Georgia In Athens
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

