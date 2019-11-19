Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Woodhill Medical Park8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-6123Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Resources - Plano6130 W Parker Rd Ste 112, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 229-7479Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Booking an appointment is easy, with several site and time options. Great office staff, convenient location. Dr. Hughes takes time to talk about your issues, treatment plans, and outcomes. Really great bedside manner, and talented doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013111889
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hosp/Parkland Mem Hosp
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.