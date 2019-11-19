Overview

Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Hughes works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.