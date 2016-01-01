See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Matthew Hubbard, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (81)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Hubbard, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Hubbard works at Einstein General Surgery at Montgomery in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein General Surgery at Montgomery
    609 W Germantown Pike Ste 140, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 622-7700
  2. 2
    Einstein Medical Center
    60 Township Line Rd Fl 2, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6422

Hospital Affiliations
  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Abdominal Pain

Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 81 ratings
Patient Ratings (81)
5 Star
(74)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Matthew Hubbard, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457555203
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Case West Reserve University
Medical Education
  • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

81 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

