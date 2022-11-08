See All Podiatrists in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Matthew Hopson, DPM

Podiatry
4 (105)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Hopson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hopson works at TPMG Orthopedics in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Gloucester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TPMG Orthopedics/Sports Medicine
    5424 Discovery Park Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 (757) 345-5870
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    TPMG Orthopedics
    860 Omni Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 (757) 327-0657
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    TPMG Orthopedics/Sports Medicine
    5659 Parkway Dr, Gloucester, VA 23061 (757) 327-0657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I broke my foot in FL and had the follow up with Dr Hopson a week later. All the registration was done online ahead of time and I was seen exactly at my appointment time. Very efficient.
    — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Hopson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164692877
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Reconstructive and Trauma Foot and Ankle Surgery, Highlands Presbyterian/St. Luke's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hopson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hopson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hopson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hopson has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

